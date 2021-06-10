Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $42.68 Million Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 11.91% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $42,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,238 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,322. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16.

