Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $73.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,656.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,456 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

