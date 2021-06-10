Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $19.55 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,548,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,938,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $80.72. 12,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,711. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

