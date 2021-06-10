Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 167,281 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 166.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,281 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 427,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 392,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.68. 99,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,351. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

