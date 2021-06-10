Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 31,309 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,498 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96.

