Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 72,990 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,762.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,354. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

