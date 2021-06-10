Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 283,461 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 409,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.