Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 3.46% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.14. 13,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.09. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $95.40 and a 1 year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

