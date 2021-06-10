Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,945 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 656.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 15,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

