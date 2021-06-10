Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $307.22. 36,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The stock has a market cap of $326.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

