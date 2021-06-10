British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Up 0.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 3,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09.

About British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

