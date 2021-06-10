Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

