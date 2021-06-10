Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carolyn Carter Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $49,591,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $8,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.