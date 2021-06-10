Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.98. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

