Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Broadwind shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 379,675 shares.
BWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99.
In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $192,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
