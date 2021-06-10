Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Broadwind shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 379,675 shares.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $192,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

