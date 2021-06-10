Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

AMBA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,280. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

