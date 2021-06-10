Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $31.22 million. AXT reported sales of $22.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.58 million, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

