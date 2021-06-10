Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report sales of $209.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $188.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.