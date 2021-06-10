Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $36.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the lowest is $35.33 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $29.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $211.52 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $215.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.43. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,730 shares in the company, valued at $36,267,539.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,063 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

