Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report $10.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $6,814,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

