Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $297.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $295.20 million. Masimo posted sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

MASI opened at $212.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.98. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

