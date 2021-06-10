Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $695.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

