Brokerages Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.91 Million

Brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce sales of $266.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.92 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $247.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMP stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

