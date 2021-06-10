Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ASUR opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.