Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post sales of $314.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.97 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Azul by 46.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

