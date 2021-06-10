Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported sales of $119.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $629.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

