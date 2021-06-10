Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post sales of $27.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.64 million to $29.30 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.93 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $611.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

