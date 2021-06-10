Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of FDS opened at $321.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $279.01 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

