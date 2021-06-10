Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post $12.95 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will post $12.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings per share of $14.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $866.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $854.06. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $310.27 and a 1 year high of $901.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,577,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

