Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $14.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $14.74 million. First Community posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Community by 6.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

