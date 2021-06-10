Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

