Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $893.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report sales of $893.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.82 million to $894.79 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $410.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,683,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.