BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.