Bruce K. Crowther Sells 20,734 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 388,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,972. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

