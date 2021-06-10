BSCPAD Price Reaches $1.19 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003236 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $162,071.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00186731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00198833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.26 or 0.01305664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.21 or 0.99936509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

