BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $121,750.64 and $81.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

