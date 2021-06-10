Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 56,908 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,908 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.