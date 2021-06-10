Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.25. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

