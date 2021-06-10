Burleson & Company LLC Buys 11,254 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $266.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

