Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $19.35 on Thursday, reaching $2,427.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

