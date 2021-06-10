Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.18. 113,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

