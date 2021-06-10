Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,791. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

