Burleson & Company LLC Has $29.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.80. 526,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,051,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $231.47 and a one year high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

