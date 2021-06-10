Burleson & Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

