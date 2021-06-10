Burlington Stores (BURL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2021 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $353.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

5/28/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $323.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $318.00 to $354.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $295.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

5/21/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/30/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $304.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

