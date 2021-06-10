Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading 44.9% Higher

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) traded up 44.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 112,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 764% from the average session volume of 13,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

