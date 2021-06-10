Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO Sells $2,119,838.00 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 2,693,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,776. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $78,420,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $30,770,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

