Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $86.61 million and $136,901.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00696001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

