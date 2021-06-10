ByteNext (BNU) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1.43 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00061507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00178423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00199249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.12 or 0.01278715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,991.59 or 1.00616717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

