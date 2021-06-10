BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $401.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00200711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.01286900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.53 or 1.00182238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

